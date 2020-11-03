Gugulethu massacre that left seven dead condemned by Cape MEC

Cape Town – Community Safety MEC in the Western Cape, Albert Fritz, has called on the transversal steering committee on organised crime to intervene and investigate a shooting which left seven people dead in Gugulethu. In a statement released on Tuesday, Fritz condemned the murders. Fritz said earlier last month he had held a meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele, national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole and the City of Cape Town’s mayco member for safety and security JP Smith, where it was agreed a transversal steering committee would be established in the light of the extortion of businesses such as bars and restaurants in Cape Town. “However, the steering committee has not yet been convened and I urgently call on the national SAPS to convene the steering committee so that it can respond to related incidents,” Fritz said. The motive for the murders is unknown.

Fritz conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the survivors a speedy recovery.

On Monday, police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said seven people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting which occurred earlier that day in NY 78 in Gugulethu.

She said the victims, three women and four men, were aged between 30 and 40, and the matter was being investigated by the organised crime detectives.

The injured victims were rushed to a medical facility, Potelwa said.

Fritz has called on the police to leave “no stone unturned” in its investigation and has urged anyone with information relating to the incident to report it at their local police station.

Alternatively, Fritz said, residents can call Crime Stop on 08600 1011 or use the tip-off function on the MySAPS app.

African News Agency (ANA)