Gugulethu residents concerned about the deteriorating state of the cemetery

Cape Town - Gugulethu residents concerned about the deteriorating state of the area’s cemetery in NY5 have started a petition to the City, pleading for its intervention. The cemetery is used as a soccer field, its fence as a washing line, and for what the residents said were other distasteful uses not intended for a cemetery.

They pleaded with the City to enclose the graveyard with a brick wall and replace the gates. Author of the petition Xolile Ndzoyi said officials who were supposed to manage the cemetery appeared to not treat it as a priority. “The site has been subjected to constant demolition, with a fence that does not serve any purpose because it gets stolen.

“It pains us that we have our family members who are supposed to be resting in peace but some individuals seek to disturb, damage and demolish unnecessarily,” he said. Ndzoyi said the City must create a platform to educate the residents about the value and importance of such spaces. “While growing up we weren’t even allowed to enter gravesites but today’s youngsters are utilising the space as a recreational hub and as a result it has lost its dignity,” he said.

Ndzoyi also called on the national government to declare the gravesite a national key point as he said it was of national importance. “There are many Struggle stalwarts whose graves you would be shocked to see due to their the condition. “Our local Struggle stalwarts resting in that cemetery include the Gugulethu 7, Oscar Mpetha, Dora Tamana, entertainer Ray Ntlokwana and others. For this and other reasons, we need the site to be preserved,” he said.

Gugulethu Development Forum chairperson Vincent Domingo said for the past five years the forum had been trying to lobby the sub-council in the area to look at the cemetery matter. He said there was a lack of responsibility from the City in maintaining it. Community service and health Mayco member Patricia van der Ross said the City was aware of the vandalism of fencing at Gugulethu Cemetery and that this had become a daily occurrence throughout the metropole. Van de Ross said security personnel had meanwhile been deployed to patrol and safeguard the premises.