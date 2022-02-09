Gugulethu residents demolish shack of a man suspected of raping a minor and put him in hospital

Cape Town - Residents of NY 79 and NY 89 in Gugulethu are calling for the head of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl for the past three months. Angry residents, on hearing the man’s confession, assaulted him and demolished his shack on Sunday. He is currently in hospital.

The incidents allegedly occurred at NY 79 from November last year and later at NY 89, where he constantly threatened the victim with death if she told her family. A family member who asked to not be named said the family were distraught but were ensuring that the survivor was not experiencing further victimisation and that she received counselling. “We only heard about these incidents from people living in the same area with us as she never mentioned anything to us. She never showed any signs of discomfort or any behaviour that would have given us a clue that she was bothered by something or if something had been happening to her. And even during the December examination she didn’t,” she said.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the matter was under investigation and that the suspect was known but not yet arrested. Gugulethu CPF secretary Pastor Nokwanda Mkongi condemned the incidents and said the victimisation of children could no longer be tolerated. “GBV is regarded as a pandemic in our country and we cannot be silent. We encourage the community to work with the CPF to ensure that such cases are brought forward and victims get the support they deserve.