Gugulethu residents shocked after man killed, body stuffed in a drain

Cape Town - Gugulethu residents were shocked to wake up to find a man’s body stuffed in a drain. A passer-by noticed the man’s hands and feet sticking out of the manhole at the corner of NY 81 and NY 83.

The assailants closed the drain after shoving the victim’s body down the drain. Community members said the grim discovery was made at around 5am yesterday. “I was preparing to go to work when I heard someone shouting outside, but I told myself I wasn’t going to investigate because it was still too early and I was scared. “I only went outside when I saw there were a lot of people around the body,” a resident said.

“The body must have been dumped there before the discovery because the blood looked fresh. It looked like an animal had just been slaughtered there.” The woman said the man’s remains were pushed into the small hole. In a video that was circulated on social media the victim’s waist was broken and bent backwards.

The man wore black jeans and a pink top which was covered in blood. Metres from the drain police forensics found blood. The residents explained that they heard tyres screeching early yesterday morning. “The occupants of the vehicle killed him somewhere else and then came to dump him in our street.

“I fail to understand why they chose this road, it could be that it is very quiet here. “The other thing that confused us is that if the victim was assaulted here we would have heard him crying but next to him was a huge concrete paving slab and it was full of blood.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Gugulethu police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of an adult man was discovered on the corner of NY81 and NY83, Gugulethu, yesterday at about 5am.