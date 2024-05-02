Gugulethu siblings eight and one years old shot and killed 15m from their home

Cape Town - A family has been left traumatised after their young children were killed in crossfire in Gugulethu. Loyola Gwadiso, 8, and her 1-year-old brother, Khanide, were killed on Monday.

The incident happened as the children were playing about 15m from their Lotus Park informal settlement home, when the suspects were chasing their targets between narrow walkways. The siblings were rushed to hospital where the parents were informed that they both succumbed to injuries. When the Cape Argus arrived at the children’s home yesterday, their parents, Ntembeko Gwadiso, and Bomikazi Gwadiso, were sitting with relatives. “I went to hospital and when we arrived, the doctor called us into a private room and told us the way that our children were wounded, there was no way they would have survived,” said Ntembeko. “They were playing outside the shack when unknown men got here and started shooting at their target, a group of young men, who then ran in the direction where my children were. “And that is how they were shot. “My children were shot several times … my daughter was shot under the chin and also in the chest. After seeing her like that I lost it and couldn’t go and see my son, but I was told that he was shot in the head and stomach.”

Ntembeko Gwadiso and Bomikazi Gwadiso mourn the murder of their children. Picture: Patrick Louw/Independent Newspapers The parents said it was not the first such shooting in the settlement. “A few months ago, a young man, who had just come from initiation school, was brutally killed,” Bomikazi said. “We never thought we would be affected. This has left us shaken, especially that this morning we have to go to the mortuary and identify our children. This is one of the worst things that has ever happened to us. We are now left with our 10-yearold child.” Bomikazi said they would bury their children in Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said Gugulethu detectives were investigating two counts of murder.