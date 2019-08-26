Two women from Gugulethu, Barbara Thandeki and Khunjulwa Makaluza, are among 32 township entrepreneurs selected for this year’s Small Business Academy. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Two women from Gugulethu are among 32 township entrepreneurs selected for this year’s Small Business Academy. Barbara Thandeki and Khunjulwa Makaluza are on a nine-month sponsored programme to support small business owners in Khayelitsha, Langa, Mitchell’s Plain, Stellenbosch and Gugulethu to strengthen businesses.

Their business, Khubar Hair and Beauty, was established after Makaluza suggested they start a business.

Thandeki said her wig-making business started with developing a solution to her own hair loss problem.

“I realised I could fill a gap in the market for affordable, fashionable human hair wigs,” she said.

Makaluza said that Thandeki wanted to teach her to make a wig and she told her “let’s make this a business, a living thing.”

They credit the Small Business Academy programme of the University of Stellenbosch Business School for giving them practical tools to “dream bigger, set a vision and plan for growth”.

“The programme has helped us to think beyond what we are currently doing, to identify what is missing in our business idea, and to know exactly how we want to grow the business and the steps we need to take to get there. We have learned about being true to ourselves and our personal and business vision,” said Thandeki.

The academy provides a platform for small business owners to gain business, financial and operational knowledge to grow and strengthen their businesses.

It creates networking opportunities and offers a mentorship programme where each participant is matched with a business school graduate.

Both women see business as more than just a way to make a living. It is also a way to share experience and knowledge, empowering other women to go into business as well, they said.

“I want to grow something that will leave a legacy and empower other women.

“We are just at the beginning stages now but, by telling our story we hope to inspire others,” said Makaluza.

Thandeki said it was more than making money.

“I pray that by growing our business we can grow and empower other women too.”

