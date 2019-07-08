Children were playing at the Gugulethu Seven memorial site in Steve Biko Drive. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Gugulethu residents are looking back proudly at their year-long celebration of the township’s 60th anniversary. It is the first township in South Africa to have celebrated an anniversary for the entire year, cross-cutting and touching all sectors of the community.

The township, which is the second oldest black township in the Western Cape and the second most popular township after Soweto, embarked on a year-long set of anniversary celebrations which commenced in December 2017.

Gugulethu 60th Anniversary Celebrations director, Phumzile Nteyi said the celebrations, which aimed at among other things enhancing the pride of the people of Gugulethu and Cape Town and inculcating a sense of responsibility among residents, were a great success.

“Most times our townships are portrayed as places of crime and devastation, we have to highlight the positives that come from our area. Our children need to see the positives in order for them to realise their dreams and aspirations or else they will read in the papers and see on TV and think that is the order of the day,” he said.

Nteyi said the highlights of the celebrations saw the revival of several health, religious and educational clubs but the biggest highlight was the Gugulethu 60 documentary that was shortlisted in the international Focal Awards 2019. “Although we did not win the ultimate prize, our body of work is now recognised internationally. Tourism had a positive impact as we saw many people visiting the area.

“There were many positive spin-offs, local entrepreneurs benefited from all the monthly projects delivered. Over 160 jobs were created during our one-day event; the Gugulethu fashion show 2018,” he said.

These celebrations brought a sigh of relief as it gave a positive projection of the area, after last year’s unrest and protests. Nteyi said their intention was to take this initiative to other townships “to stimulate positive energy”.

Remarkable People of Gugulethu, a book that will profile unsung heroes of the area and people who inspired positive development and who made Gugulethu, is also in production.

