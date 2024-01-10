Gun possession bust leads to triple murder suspect

Cape Town - The arrest of two men for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition led to a suspect who has been sought for a triple murder. Khangelani Matroos and Gift Ntunja were apprehended in Philippi and made their first appearance on Tuesday morning in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

During the arrest, it was discovered that Matroos was linked to the triple murder in which one of the victims was a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officer, Siphelo Magwa, 25. On May 18, Nyanga police responded to a murder scene in Sonwabile Drive, Old Crossroads at around 2.15pm where the bodies of three male victims were discovered. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said following a lengthy pursuit of suspects responsible for a triple murder, a 33-year-old suspect and another suspect aged 29 were apprehended in Philippi on Sunday during a tracing operation by a multi-disciplinary task team.”

Khangelani Matroos was arrested for the triple murder of three men including a LEAP officer in Old Crossroads in May. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete According to the State, their witness spotted the victims and called Matroos and told him that the person he wanted was in the VW Polo. “A State witness made contact with the accused and told him the person they were looking for was in the Polo and a few minutes after, the accused pulled up in a (Toyota) Avanza in front of the Polo. The accused was the driver and he and others took out the firearm and started shooting at the Polo. “All victims had a number of gunshot wounds. The accused is linked to the case by an eyewitness. The accused was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm.”

The spokeswoman said the State didn’t have bail information and the case would be heard on January 16. Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said: “We will leave no stone unturned in finding you and holding you to account for your actions. “The investigation continues in the tracing of the other suspects implicated in the triple murder. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lindikhaya Mbeki (with the alias of ‘Whitey’) or that of Khangelani Mbobo (also known as ‘KG’) is asked to please contact Deputy Chief Brand on 082 860 5139. All information will be treated confidentially and a reminder that the reward set at R1.35 million is still available.”