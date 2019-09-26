Gun rights advocacy group disputes crime statistics







SA Gun Owners Association (Saga), has questioned the minister of police’s recent crime statistics for 2018/19 in relation to gun crime in the country. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Gun rights advocacy group the SA Gun Owners Association (Saga), has questioned the minister of police’s recent crime statistics for 2018/19 in relation to gun crime in the country. In a statement signed by Saga’s Gaye Marshall-Goodridge, the group said their analysis of the crime stats found that while firearms were the weapons of choice in the commission of violent crimes such as murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and business and home robberies, it did not mean that the majority of such crimes were committed with firearms. “Knives and other sharp instruments are still the weapon of choice for many,” said Marshall-Goodridge. Saga members, he said, were responsible firearm owners who did not take the law into their own hands. “However, if harm comes our way, we need to be prepared to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our property. We know that we cannot rely on the police to protect us.” The Saga statement came on a day when the SAPS in the province announced two separate arrests of three people in possession of unlicensed firearms.

In one incident, members of Steenberg SAPS arrested a 17-year-old suspect found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition in Welton Road, Lavender Hill, on Tuesday night.

In the second incident, police in the upper Breede River Valley town of Wolseley arrested two suspects, aged 25 and 34, for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Monday afternoon.

Responding to Saga’s claims, Claire Taylor, a researcher for anti-gun group Gun Free South Africa, said: “Almost all illegal guns were once legal. Contrary to popular belief, it is not the police, but civilians, who are the biggest source of illegal guns.

“Last year civilians reported the loss or theft of 8867 guns (an average of 24 a day), while members of the police lost 358 guns (an average of one a day).”

According to Taylor’s research: “Murder and other violent crime levels have not been this high since late 1990, when the number of gun deaths in South Africa peaked. As gun availability in South Africa declined between 2000 and 2010, so too did murder, particularly gun-related murder.”

[email protected]