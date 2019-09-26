In a statement signed by Saga’s Gaye Marshall-Goodridge, the group said their analysis of the crime stats found that while firearms were the weapons of choice in the commission of violent crimes such as murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and business and home robberies, it did not mean that the majority of such crimes were committed with firearms.
“Knives and other sharp instruments are still the weapon of choice for many,” said Marshall-Goodridge.
Saga members, he said, were responsible firearm owners who did not take the law into their own hands. “However, if harm comes our way, we need to be prepared to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our property. We know that we cannot rely on the police to protect us.”
The Saga statement came on a day when the SAPS in the province announced two separate arrests of three people in possession of unlicensed firearms.