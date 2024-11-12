Gun-wielding suspects arrested at church service

Cape Town - The peaceful atmosphere of worship took a horrific turn in Harare’s Khayelitsha when two suspects were arrested with illegal firearms and ammunition during a memorial service. On Saturday members of the Harare Crime Prevention Unit were conducting routine stop-and-search operations at Harare 33 Block.

The sounds of prayer were abruptly interrupted by several gunshots, prompting immediate action from police who traced the source of the noise to the church located at no. 33820. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said on arrival at the church, a preliminary investigation was initiated where it was confirmed by the cartridges found on the ground, that shots were fired. He said all congregants were instructed to remain on the premises as a physical search had to be conducted.

“SAPS members heard the engine of a vehicle start and they approached it. One of the passengers urgently requested to use the bathroom, he was searched and found to be in possession of a firearm of which the serial number was removed and one x9mm round of ammunition,” Van Wyk said. “Another person was approached and searched and in his sling bag, a firearm was found, of which the serial number was removed, with an empty cartridge.” According to a source, it was an alleged gun salute performed at the memorial service for a suspected criminal who was gunned down a week ago.

The source claims that the church was used for the memorial and not for official duties. Van Wyk said both suspects were arrested for discharging firearms in a municipal area, the possession of prohibited firearms and the illegal possession of ammunition. “Tests were done on both the accused and both firearms, where after the firearms were booked in as exhibits at Harare SAPS,” he said.

Both suspects appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Rafique Foflonker of the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Forum Board, said they are pleased that an arrest was made as the bullets could have injured or fatally wounded someone. “This is a cause for concern because when they come down at an incredible velocity they are able to hurt or injure, maybe even kill somebody,” he said. [email protected]