Gunman chase in Bellville led to dog being killed

Cape Town - A gunman who killed a dog while being chased by residents in Bellville South after opening fire at the weekend is set to appear in court soon. The arrest of the 21-year-old, who was injured in a shoot-out on Friday night, followed the chase by the community after he allegedly opened fire on the occupants of a vehicle in Durham Street.

According to a statement by the Bellville South Community Police Forum (CPF), the gunman was reportedly chased to the Kasselsvlei SPAR complex where he was confronted. Bellville South CPF spokesperson, David Cecil, said the owner of the dog arrived on the scene and was saddened when the animal was found to have been struck in the upper body. “From what we understand, it is a mixed-breed dog and the animal had joined the chase for the gunman who turned around and shot it.

“At this stage, we do not know why the gunman was shooting at the occupants of the vehicle and this aspect is still under investigation,” Cecil said. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, confirmed the arrest and said the suspect faces various charges. Separately, the Animal Welfare Society (AWS) rescued a pit bull from a property in Eastridge on Monday, estimated to be 5 years old.

The dog was discovered bound to a wooden pallet with a short rope that was fastened to a collar that rubbed against her neck. Allan Perrins, AWS spokesperson, said the animal’s health was in decline after its owner rejected offers to help improve the dog’s living situation. “He was instructed to untie her but refused. He was oblivious to her muscle loss that caused her to wobble when she tried to stand and defend her pathetic little environment.

“We try to educate before we confiscate, but in this instance, the owner was totally uncooperative.” The owner has not yet been arrested, but an arrest was imminent, Perrins said. The Pit Bull Federation of SA previously explained that the problem of attacks is not the breed of dog, but how it is nurtured and treated.