Gunmen shoot and kill two men during an 'intlombe' ceremony in Atlantis

Cape Town - Two people were shot dead during a traditional dance ceremony in Witsand, Atlantis. The shack on Lebo Mathosa Street was filled with residents where an intlombe (a musical gathering of mostly traditional healers and residents) was being held.

One of the shooters reportedly went inside the house just before 5am on Sunday, and left in a hurry. When he returned, he was with two other suspects who opened fire at Yanga Mahambi, 35, and Siphelele Luyaba, 24. The two men were declared dead at the scene. Luyaba’s brother-in-law, Sabelo Mlinganiso, said: “I was with him at the taxi rank from 1am, and he was drunk already, and just before 3am I told his friend to take him to his place so he could sleep. And when I returned home at around 5am, a neighbour came to tell me Siphelele had been shot.” The grief-stricken man said he went to the shack and found the police had cordoned it off.

“They allowed me to go and identify Siphelele. I wasn’t sure if it was really him, because he had blood on his face and also bloody foam coming out of his mouth. His brothers were able to positively identify him.” Shack owner Themba Sokana said he found Luyaba in a cowering position. “I thought he was sleeping at first, and when I tried to wake him up I saw he had been struck by bullets. This was really shocking because my place was packed with people; we were beating on the drums and singing.

“One of the shooters walked in and we told him to take his shoes off; everyone knows that when there is intlombe you take your shoes off before walking in. He took one shoe off and then put it back on and went outside and brought in two other men and they shot at Yanga. After that, they dragged him outside and shot him a few more times.” Mahambi’s neighbour, Anna Zolile, told the Cape Argus he was a driver. Yanga Mahlambi was gunned down by unknown suspects who fled the scene after the shooting in Witsand, Atlantis. Picture: Supplied “He drove staff transport, but we are not linking the shooting to his job. We don’t know the motive behind it; we are waiting for the police to investigate. No one knows the shooters, and when we arrived there we only got bits and pieces of information.”