Gunning down of Cape taxi association boss and two others condemned

Cape Town - The gunning down of Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) president and two others in Nyanga, Cape Town have been condemned by the association. Cata’s Victor Wiwi, 57, and two others were attacked by gunmen on Wednesday at about 9.45pm along the Borcherds Quarry off-ramp in Nyanga in the direction of Cape Town. SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident and said a double murder and attempted murder dockets have been opened for investigation. He said that, according to reports, members attached to the metro police came across the vehicle, a silver Toyota Fortuner, standing at the side of the road. “They stopped and found a 48-year-old man inside the silver Toyota Fortuner deceased, a 57-year-old man outside the vehicle injured. Another 57-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died due to injury sustained,” Van Wyk said.

He said detectives were pursuing the suspects alleged to be involved in this shooting.

The taxi industry in the Western Cape has been tarnished with a spate of taxi-related murders.

It is alleged the crimes stem from infighting around taxi routes and permits.

The president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and two others were killed in an ambush along the Borcherds Quarry off-ramp on Wednesday. Photo: supplied

MEC for Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela conveyed his condolences to Wiwi and the other victims’ family.

He said that two hours before Wiwi’s death he had a telephonic conversation with him regarding a meeting Wiwi had attended with the Laingsburg Municipality earlier that day.

Madikizela has been in constant talks with taxi associations across the province in an attempt to curb the violence and bring about a solution to all concerns raised by taxi associations and their members.

He also called on members of Cata to remain calm during this time and allow the police to do their work.

“We need to get to the bottom of taxi-related killings in our province. I will also visit the family of Mr Wiwi and the other victims on Saturday to give my personal condolences. I urge police to prioritise this case,” Madikizela said.

He described Wiwi as a respected and soft-spoken leader who demonstrated his dedication towards making peace and bringing an end to violence.

He said he has also called for an urgent meeting with the leadership of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

Secretary-general for Cata, Mandla Hermanus, said the association was dismayed and saddened by the killing of its president.

“We condemn this brutal killing of our leader in the strongest possible terms. We urge the law-enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in order to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to book.”

Police have urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer in this matter, Detective Constable Sipho Mbityana, on 071 783 3938 or alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

