Guy Fawkes fireworks leave Cape Town pets with life-changing injuries

Cape Town - Two pets suffered severe injuries during Guy Fawkes celebrations in Cape Town, as the Animal Welfare Society (AWS) responded to several emergencies, including hit-and-run accidents. While some areas reported a quieter night, the AWS emergency team was left exhausted after treating injured dogs fleeing from illegal fireworks.

The first patient to be admitted was a young female cross-breed dog from Bishop Lavis, found lying in the gutter with multiple lacerations and a broken leg that will need to be amputated. Next to arrive was an adult male German Shepherd rescued from the busy Swartklip Road in Eastridge, Mitchell’s Plain. The dog too suffered a broken leg as well as an eye injury that will result in the loss of his eye. AWS spokesperson, Allan Perrins, said neither of the dogs have any form of identification, but both appear to be owned.

“This Guy Fawkes was less eventful than last year, and we can only hope that this trend continues. It really saddens us to know that despite our best efforts, both of our fireworks victims have needlessly suffered lifelong debilitating injuries,” he said. “Letting off fireworks is in our opinion a deliberate act of cruelty to animals not to mention environmental hazard and a complete waste of money. They must be banned.” The AWS also responded to many calls from upset pet owners whose pets were traumatised by the effects of fireworks. Perrins said they spent yesterday trawling areas hardest hit for additional casualties and fatalities.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said it also observed its quietest Guy Fawkes ever. According to the animal welfare organisation, the use of fireworks appeared to be concentrated in just a few areas including Manenberg, Tafelsig, Bokmakierie, and Elsies River, while 32 calls were received on their emergency line, with just three potentially linked to fireworks. Chief inspector, Jaco Pieterse, said: “We’re thrilled by the reports from SPCA Controller Peace Nokololo, who joined City Officials from various departments at the Joint Operations Centre. By 10pm, all departments had confirmed that calm reigned in general, with no significant disturbances impacting animals.” However, while Guy Fawkes night passed relatively peacefully, the SPCA remains on high alert for any injured or distressed animals that may have fled from the noise in affected areas.