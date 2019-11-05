On Monday, the Western Cape Education Department said that they were concerned about the safety of pupils, especially the Grade 12s writing paper one of their geography exams.

“Our primary concern is the continued orderly functioning of our schools and the general safety of all children. It would be very unfortunate and infuriating if examinations are disrupted in any way because these learners were targeted,” said Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

The department has also warned pupils against irresponsible behaviour.

“Every year we receive reports of learners behaving in an irresponsible manner on Guy Fawkes Day. Last year we received reports of learners throwing stockings filled with paint at motor vehicles, or joining in to smear fellow learners with paint. Other dangerous behaviour has also been reported, and in previous years it even resulted in physical harm to innocent learners and bystanders,” said Schäfer.

“There is an increased absenteeism in certain schools during this period we have contacted the SAPS and the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and requested their visible presence.”

Philip Bam, the spokesperson for the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF), said hooliganism on Guy Fawkes Day was a problem around the Ottery area and often affected pupils on their way to school. “We have asked members of the neighbourhood watch to patrol the area,” he said.

Ebrahim Abrahams, the chairperson of the Hanover Park and Philippi CPF, said after 10am, things got rowdy on Guy Fawkes Day.

