H2O party founder back in court over murder at Cape Town petrol station 7 years ago

Cape Town - Hout Bay businessman David Forbes was back in the Cape Town Regional Court on Monday, seven years after he was arrested for the murder of Toufiq Joseph. Forbes shot Joseph, who was 23 years old at the time, at a petrol station in Gardens.

The State alleged that Forbes intentionally killed Joseph on January 24, 2015 by shooting him multiple times. The court was set to hear arguments by the State and defence to either convict or acquit Forbes, but the matter was postponed to July 28 for the prosecution to prepare. At the time of the incident, Forbes admitted he shot Joseph, but said he did it in self-defence.

At early court appearances, he tried to enter a plea and sentence agreement for a lesser charge of culpable homicide but this was dismissed. According to police, Joseph had been sitting in a car when he was shot by Forbes after an argument between the two. Forbes claimed he was attacked and threatened with a knife before he fired the shots. It was revealed in court that Joseph had a criminal record and was out on bail at the time of his death. Apparently, Joseph had been selling tickets to a popular music festival at a reduced rate when he was confronted by Forbes.

Forbes started the popular H2O party brand in 1999, and later became a consultant for the Ultra music festival in South Africa. He is out on R20 000 bail.