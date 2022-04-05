Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

H2O party founder back in court over murder at Cape Town petrol station 7 years ago

David Forbes was arrested in 2015 and later released on R20 000 bail, charged with murder after shooting Toufiq Hoseph, 23, at a petrol station in Gardens. Picture: Cindy Waxa

David Forbes was arrested in 2015 and later released on R20 000 bail, charged with murder after shooting Toufiq Hoseph, 23, at a petrol station in Gardens. Picture: Cindy Waxa

Published 54m ago

Share

Cape Town - Hout Bay businessman David Forbes was back in the Cape Town Regional Court on Monday, seven years after he was arrested for the murder of Toufiq Joseph.

Forbes shot Joseph, who was 23 years old at the time, at a petrol station in Gardens.

Story continues below Advertisment

The State alleged that Forbes intentionally killed Joseph on January 24, 2015 by shooting him multiple times.

The court was set to hear arguments by the State and defence to either convict or acquit Forbes, but the matter was postponed to July 28 for the prosecution to prepare.

At the time of the incident, Forbes admitted he shot Joseph, but said he did it in self-defence.

More on this

At early court appearances, he tried to enter a plea and sentence agreement for a lesser charge of culpable homicide but this was dismissed.

According to police, Joseph had been sitting in a car when he was shot by Forbes after an argument between the two. Forbes claimed he was attacked and threatened with a knife before he fired the shots.

It was revealed in court that Joseph had a criminal record and was out on bail at the time of his death. Apparently, Joseph had been selling tickets to a popular music festival at a reduced rate when he was confronted by Forbes.

Story continues below Advertisment

Forbes started the popular H2O party brand in 1999, and later became a consultant for the Ultra music festival in South Africa. He is out on R20 000 bail.

[email protected]

Cape Argus

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Cape TownMurderCrime and courtsViolence

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello