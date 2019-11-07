Zoliwe Thame, 30, of Mfuleni showcased her nail therapy skills during the Afrika Tikkun showcase held at McQueen Salon in Sea Point on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Thirteen girls from the Cape Flats graduated through the Afrika Tikkun strategic empowerment programme aimed at training disadvantaged youth for job and business opportunities. These girls, who graduated in hair and beauty, showcased the quality of their skills at a promotion at McQueens Salon in Sea Point on Tuesday.

This project is part of Afrika Tikkun’s career development programme, which aims to provide unemployed youth with the skills to operate a home-based salon.

This non-profit organisation just celebrated its 25th birthday and operates five centres in townships in Joburg and Cape Town.

Shaun Unterslak, who runs this empowerment programme on behalf of Afrika Tikkun, said: “My aim is to assist young black people to find gainful employment in the suburbs, in this case from the Cape Flats, and show them they have what it takes to succeed in the suburbs, as this has a huge impact on their communities, which are Mfuleni, Delft and Blue Downs. With December being the peak period in this industry, it is a perfect time to notify salons of the availability of skilled therapists. These young people have the necessary skills, however, not everyone has the ability to do their own marketing and build a business.