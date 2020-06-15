Hairdressers' fight to return to work delayed

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has postponed the case for the rescinding of the ban on hairdressers and personal care services under the level 3 lockdown after Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma failed to file opposing papers. The case was postponed to June 22 to be heard before a full bench of the court. Hair salons, beauty therapists and cosmetology studios have been closed since the lockdown began on March 27. Nearly 70 000 people have signed an online petition launched by the Employers Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty pleading with the government to reconsider its decision. Last month, an urgent court bid by hairdressers to be allowed to return to work was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court because the judge deemed it cited the wrong minister. The Health Minister was cited in the application, instead of Dlamini Zuma.

The DA decided to take up the fight. Party trade and industry spokesperson Dean Macpherson said: ”There has been a steadfast refusal by Dlamini Zuma to open up the industry, let alone meet her own, self-imposed deadlines to do so."

