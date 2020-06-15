Hajj pilgrimage cancelled for South African Muslims

Cape Town - The annual Hajj pilgrimage for South African Muslims has been cancelled, but prospective pilgrims are still encouraged to remain hopeful for next year. One of the reasons cited for the cancellation was that South Africa’s borders remain closed.

The SA Hajj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) has been engaging with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, The Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) about the necessary steps to be taken for Hajj.

Discussions on whether Hajj could still take place this year were held and the rules of international travel were assessed, and it was concluded that South African pilgrims won’t be able to embark on this sacred journey.

A statement from Sahuc said: “The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has not as yet made any official announcement with regards to Hajj 1441/2020. There is currently no indication as to when an announcement from the ministry can be expected as the ministry is currently monitoring the coronavirus, and its recommendation is to put all arrangements for Hajj on hold.”

Muslim Judicial Council second deputy president Sheikh Riaad Fataar said one challenge for pilgrims would be a possible value change of the rand.