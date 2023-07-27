Hamilton Sea Point Rugby Club juniors preparing for first international rugby tour

Cape Town - Twenty-four budding rugby hopefuls are preparing to take part in their very first international rugby tour, to France, with the group fortunate enough to see the tour coincide with the Rugby World Cup 2023 in the same country. The Hamilton Sea Point Rugby Football Club’s U-13/14 squad will be touring France from September 25 to October 6 and are scheduled to play five matches in Grenoble, Vienne, Nuits-Saint-Georges and Paris.

The club’s seniors will be participating in the Festival Mondial du Rugby Amateur (World Amateur Rugby Festival) to be played in seven host cities in France from September 22-30, also coinciding with the Rugby World Cup. Junior rugby team head coach Adrian Kay said the tour for the juniors would serve as a cultural, educational and rugby tour. “It’s meant to be more than just a rugby tour. It’s meant to be a cultural exchange. They’re hosted by host families at the clubs that we’re playing in France. So they get to see what it’s like inside a French household.

“So from that point of view, we’re very excited for them and we think it’s going to provide a lot of value. It’s going to be a great experience for them, and they can learn from it going forward in life.” The cost of the trip is R42 000 per person. “Affordability is always a challenge. We’re not a school. People come here voluntarily. There’s no funds necessarily to help them with tours. And because we’re an open club, anybody can join. There isn’t a requirement academically or financially for people to join the club and you don’t have to live in a certain area.

“With that, we have a very diverse set of people here – from rich to very poor, and everything else in-between. Obviously, the challenges are to provide opportunities as equally as we possibly can to everybody, but the challenge in fundraising is always there, especially for an undertaking as big as this. So there are unfortunately some people who couldn’t afford to go, but we’ll see how we can help them in future to have the same opportunities,” Kay said. “Our hope is that the next tour we have, it’s not going to be a matter of financial constraints. As you can understand, for a coach it’s not a nice thing when they can’t join the team because they can’t afford it. It’s something that really, from my side, can be a bit heartbreaking.” Parent Tanya Davids, who is raising funds for her son Caleb by partnering with professional rugby player Cheslin Kolbe for a raffle, said: “I am thankful to Hamiltons Rugby Club for presenting Caleb with this amazing opportunity to compete internationally.