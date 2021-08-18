Handling of GBV cases by SAPS shows 'concerning inefficiencies'

Cape Town - Eight percent of victims are not interviewed in private when reporting a case of gender-based violence and 60% of complainants or victims were not afforded an opportunity to offer information during the investigation or trial of the case. These were some of the findings in a recent update provided by the Office of the Police Ombudsman on its ongoing systemic investigation into SAPS’ handling of GBV cases.

A sample of complaints against the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was used to identify some of the weaknesses of the unit. The findings also show 80% of victims were not informed of their rights to protection from any threat of harassment or intimidation and 60% of victims were not informed of available support services in their community, and; none of the victims were informed on how to apply for monetary compensation where they had suffered damages or financial loss. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said the findings revealed some concerning inefficiencies that will need to be addressed by the police if we are to successfully tackle the scourge of gender-based violence in the Western Cape.

“So far, this initial update confirms what we know in ever greater detail. We know that victims of gender-based violence are not receiving the appropriate service and treatment at SAPS stations. “SAPS is keen to improve the service: that is why they have established the FCS, and the FCS has already done significant work. But more needs to still be done, and the update from the ombudsman gives us a closer glimpse into exactly what that means. “Now, armed with this knowledge, we can engage the Provincial Commissioner and say, ’we can improve this together’.”