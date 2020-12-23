Hang glider dies after crashing into Lion’s Head

Cape Town – A 57-year-old man died when his hang glider crashed into Lion’s Head on Wednesday. While paramedics called it a paraglider, it has been pointed out that it was a hang glider. Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johann Marais said that at about 12.38pm on Wednesday they were informed that a hang glider had fallen on Lion's Head. The AMS rescue helicopter contracted to the Department of Health was authorised and a ground team was deployed to create a temporary landing zone near the Kramat. “At first a technical rescuer and paramedic was inserted close to where the paraglider was visible. It transpired that a 57-year-old local male had been fatally injured when his paraglider crashed into the mountain.

“More technical rescuers were airlifted to the accident scene to retrieve the body and temporary secure the paraglider apparatus. The body was thereafter airlifted off the mountain,” Marais said.

Members of the MCSA Cape Town will attend to bringing the hang gliding apparatus down later on.

“As this incident constitutes an unnatural death, the matter is now the subject of a formal police investigation and inquest. We are thus unable to disclose any further information. We sympathise with the family and friends,” Marais said.

Over the weekend, a Joburg woman died while hiking with her family on Table Mountain. Zarina Dealmeida Talia, 43, from Lenasia, was hiking with her family when the unfortunate incident occurred on the Skeleton Gorge trail on Saturday at 10.10am.

Talia was on a week-long visit to Cape Town with her husband and two daughters.

She was laid to rest on Sunday morning.

