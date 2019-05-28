Hangberg residents have gone ahead and built their homes along the Hout Bay harbour road illegally. File Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Hangberg residents have gone ahead and built their homes along the Hout Bay harbour road illegally. The residents are occupying the land along that road and at the bottom of Atlantic Skipper Road, and are said to have almost completed building.

Chairperson of the Hangberg Peace and Mediation Forum Jan Lewis said some of the Hangberg residents would not wait for social housing because of the lengthy process.

“The Hangberg community is very overcrowded, and the building of these illegal houses is also causing a lot of conflict among neighbours because the houses are being built very close to each other,” said Lewis, adding that residents had been warned by the City and police, but they refuse to listen.

They have also allegedly threatened officials, saying they would riot if there are attempts to stop them.

The forum’s secretary and social development co-ordinator Warren Abrahams said the residents were putting up illegal structures because of their frustration of waiting too long for social housing.

The last social housing was only built in 2006.

“There is a huge need for housing to be built in this community, and their families are growing bigger and bigger.

“They are trying to make space for their families and although this is wrong, the residents feel they have no other choice but to build these illegal structures,” said Abrahams.

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi confirmed the structures were illegal and that law- enforcement agencies and police would continue to maintain law and order.

“Illegal occupation of land is against the law, and places the entire community and all community activities at risk.

“Illegal vacant structures will be removed, and the City urges the community to stand with it and support the City and law-enforcement agencies in its actions to maintain the law,” said Booi.

“This is illegal. So to avoid this challenge, people should not act illegally. Community support of the City and law-enforcement agencies is vital so that we can ensure that risk to the community is minimised as land invasions affect us all.”

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi.

[email protected]