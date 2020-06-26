Hangberg residents launch court bid to prevent City from demolishing shacks

Cape Town - Another legal tussle between the City of Cape Town and residents of Hangberg is headed for the courts. The community has launched an urgent court bid to prevent the City from demolishing any more shacks in the area. Community representative and advocate Vernon Seymour said: “We have prepared a case that seeks the court to find the conduct of the City unlawful, and secondly make a finding that they have violated the regulations, and thirdly to look at what kind of relief the court can grant.” This is the second case they have launched against the City. “The City has not indicated anything, and they are still considering whether they will be opposing or not. We are going to court as an alternative. We hope the court will look into the issue. There is a constitutional element involved in this matter,” he said.

There was a tense stand-off between the City and Hangberg residents earlier this month, after the City’s anti-land invasion unit tore down several structures it said were unoccupied.

Residents responded by protesting and barricading the entrance to Hangberg with burning tyres. The confrontation has continued since last weekend.

The land in question where shacks were demolished was initially earmarked for housing but in November 2019 the City decided to build an electricity depot on the site.

Residents then filed an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court to interdict the City from continuing further developments on the site.

Residents believe the City has violated a standing order granted by the Western Cape High Court called the Hangberg Peace Accord. This court order outlines the process in dealing with “illegal” structures. In terms of the accord, the City had agreed to build houses on the site but had instead built the electricity depot without consulting the community.

In a founding affidavit filed by Ginola Phillips, the second applicant cited in court papers, he said: “During the first week of June I decided to erect a wendy house on an open piece of land in Karbonkel Street and began to organise materials. There are other wendy houses in that area occupied by local residents. When I did not sleep there, I then organised someone to stay there at night, because I was afraid my stuff will get stolen.”

Community leader Roscoe Jacobs said: “One needs to look at this not as an isolated incident; we have land available in Hangberg. We see the courts as a last resort to compel the City. The City has chosen to use other plans and developments; there have been a lot of agreements and many have been violated by the City. This is a process in place the City has failed to build houses.”

Mayor Dan Plato said on Thursday: “We have solid proof that there were no residents or any furniture (in the structures). They had no authority to put up these structures. It was completely illegal and the City acted well within its rights.”

