Now the community, in court papers, has asked that the construction of an electricity depot on land where social housing was promised to them, be halted.
Community activist Lee Smith said: “After a week-long protest against evictions and the City of Cape Town’s failure to implement a high court order granted in 2011, the community took a decision to take the matter to the Western Cape High Court.”
In court papers filed last week, the community is seeking not only to interdict the construction of the electricity depot, but also a recycling depot leased to the Hangberg peace and mediation forum on another piece of land in Hangberg.
The papers state: “Damages suffered by the applicant (Hangberg community) with regard to the land for housing have caused the community to take to the streets in protest , fearing that the already limited available housing land is now being used for means other than prescribed.