Community leader Lee Smith made this statement on day shortly after Western Cape High Court Judge Nathan Erasmus did not issue the interdict residents sought to halt other infrastructure developments in the area.
In papers, Smith argued he had a mandate from the community to get an interdict from the court because the City is in violation of the Peace Accord that was struck in September 2010 and became a high court order in 2011.
In terms of the accord, houses were supposed to be built and according to Smith the City did not consult the community and went ahead to build an electricity depot on land earmarked for housing.
Even before Smith was given a chance to present his case Erasmus pointed out that the application didn’t meet the requirements set by the court and that their founding affidavit had no real facts.