Hangberg residents tense after high court refuses interdict to halt City developments









Community leader Lee Smith addresses Hangberg residents outside the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Vincent Cruywagen Cape Town - A Hangberg community leader said he could not give any guarantee that disgruntled residents won’t go on the rampage and set alight City of Cape Town developments following their failure to secure an interdict against the City because of housing concerns. Community leader Lee Smith made this statement on day shortly after Western Cape High Court Judge Nathan Erasmus did not issue the interdict residents sought to halt other infrastructure developments in the area. In papers, Smith argued he had a mandate from the community to get an interdict from the court because the City is in violation of the Peace Accord that was struck in September 2010 and became a high court order in 2011. In terms of the accord, houses were supposed to be built and according to Smith the City did not consult the community and went ahead to build an electricity depot on land earmarked for housing. Even before Smith was given a chance to present his case Erasmus pointed out that the application didn’t meet the requirements set by the court and that their founding affidavit had no real facts.

Erasmus said: “Prepare your case properly. There is no way that I can hear this matter. There needs to be replying affidavits from the City and the Western Cape government. Once you have your attorney he can meet with the other legal representatives and work on a timeline for a trial.

“Go back to your community and tell them that you have been here and by telling them that their matter will be heard will defuse the volatile situation in the community.”

One of the residents in court stood up and told the judge that if an interdict was not granted then the depot would be burned down, to which Erasmus replied: "Don’t undermine your case."

Smith said: “The violence in the Hangberg is the direct result of the City’s breach of the Peace Accord. The situation is very tense and I cannot guarantee that disgruntled residents won’t go on the rampage and burn the depot.”

Smith was given until next Friday to appoint an attorney and meet with Erasmus.

