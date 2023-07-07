Hanover Park boy, 11, shot in the hip while playing with his friends

Cape Town - A young boy was shot while playing with his friends in Hanover Park. Fadiele Godfrey, 11, was struck in the hip in Algalhus Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Police managed to catch the man they suspect was behind the shooting. The incident happened as residents were still shocked by the shooting of five women that left two dead and others injured. His grandfather Abdulah Duminy said: “I wasn’t at home at the time of the shooting but I was informed that he was playing with tops near his home.

“When he heard the gunshots, he ran up the stairs and stood by the balcony. The shooters continued firing live rounds, they hit my grandson in the hip.” He said the bullet couldn’t be seen when the child went for an X-ray. “I think it travelled in him and we pray that the doctor will manage to take it out.

“I feel really sad that this happened to him because he was just playing and there were many other kids who were out there playing. “I got the shock of my life when I got home and was told that Fadiele was shot and they even showed me his picture while he was still lying on the ground waiting for transport.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the police were investigating an attempted murder case.