Hanover Park boy, 6, dies after being struck in the chest by a stray bullet

Cape Town - A grieving father is pleading with the police to arrest those responsible for the murder of his 6-year-old son. Zakariyah Noble, a Grade R learner at Turfhall Primary School, got home and dropped his bag and left with his uncle.

The Hanover Park boy was sitting in Rywood Walk when he was struck in the chest by a stray bullet. He was rushed to hospital, where his family was informed that he hadn’t survived. His great grandmother, Latifa Maker, said: “He came from school with his transport and I didn’t even hear the car. “When he came I wondered why he was late, but then his uncle came and took him to where he was shot.

“He was standing with his uncle and other children. I heard a shot and I went outside with my daughter and when they said someone was shot, a neighbour rushed him to hospital. He kept lifting his head up but didn’t say anything. He was still alive when he got to the hospital.” The grandmother described the boy as jolly and loveable. Noble’s great grandmother Latifa Maker talks about the murder which happened on Monday afternoon in Hanover Park. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Zakariyah’s devastated father, Kieyamodien Noble, said: “I just want those who did this to pay for what they did.

“The police were informed of what happened and they took down a statement and then a detective came back to us and wanted us to relive the tragic story by asking for another statement, which is unfair to us as the family. “All we want are the results of the case and we will follow this case until the end. “This still feels like a dream, my son was only six years old when he was taken from me, he was my best friend and he had nothing to do with the shooting.”

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said they were investigating a case of murder. “Philippi police opened a murder docket for further investigation following a shooting incident which claimed the life of a boy in Rywood Walk Hanover Park, on Monday at about 5.30pm. “Reports reveal that the boy sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead as he succumbed to the injury.