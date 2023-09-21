Hanover Park CPF gears up to take back its streets after multiple shootings end peace agreement

Cape Town - Seven people were shot in four days in a flare-up of violence in Hanover Park. Community policing forum (CPF) spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed said the shootings are all gang-related.

“Four murders and three attempted murder incidents were recorded since Saturday. The first shooting since a peace agreement took place three weeks ago was of a gangster. “On Tuesday, three people were shot, I understand that one of them died. We believe the shootings are an internal squabble. While some made peace, others were not happy about that, and this is what is happening – we should have known that it would.” She said the shootings were shocking to Hanover Park after the three-week reprieve.

“The only shootings we experienced were people shooting into the air. “No one was injured, and now this is really scary and we are going to meet with the police and find solutions. And we would also like a meeting with the community to hear what they have to say about this, and what they think should happen. We are going to take Hanover Park from the gangsters. “For now we are asking for more police visibility because it seems like more innocent people are going to die, and this needs to be stopped.”

She told the Cape Argus the shootings are making community members live in fear. “The gangsters should know that the residents shall govern, it’s about time we unite and take back our streets.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said on Tuesday night that a 50-yearold had been shot and wounded.