Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifeSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Independent Online | Capeargus
Search IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifeSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 21, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Hanover Park CPF gears up to take back its streets after multiple shootings end peace agreement

The long battle over drug turf in Hanover Park that left several people dead, injured, and thousands living in fear. Picture Leon Lestrade.

The long battle over drug turf in Hanover Park that left several people dead, injured, and thousands living in fear. Picture Leon Lestrade.

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - Seven people were shot in four days in a flare-up of violence in Hanover Park.

Community policing forum (CPF) spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed said the shootings are all gang-related.

“Four murders and three attempted murder incidents were recorded since Saturday. The first shooting since a peace agreement took place three weeks ago was of a gangster.

“On Tuesday, three people were shot, I understand that one of them died. We believe the shootings are an internal squabble. While some made peace, others were not happy about that, and this is what is happening – we should have known that it would.”

She said the shootings were shocking to Hanover Park after the three-week reprieve.

“The only shootings we experienced were people shooting into the air.

“No one was injured, and now this is really scary and we are going to meet with the police and find solutions. And we would also like a meeting with the community to hear what they have to say about this, and what they think should happen. We are going to take Hanover Park from the gangsters.

“For now we are asking for more police visibility because it seems like more innocent people are going to die, and this needs to be stopped.”

She told the Cape Argus the shootings are making community members live in fear.

“The gangsters should know that the residents shall govern, it’s about time we unite and take back our streets.”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said on Tuesday night that a 50-yearold had been shot and wounded.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Tuesday evening in Algoa Court, Hanover Park, are under investigation.”

Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

[email protected]

Related Topics:

SAPSCommunity Police ForumsCape TownCrime and courtsGangsterismShootingCape FlatsAttempted MurderMurder