Hanover Park crime stats initiative making headway

Cape Town - An investment into community safety and anti-crime initiatives recently launched by a Hanover Park community-based organisation is fast gaining momentum and has even drawn the attention of potential sponsors and ambassadors. The innovative initiative was launched by the Bright Life Foundation in partnership with the newly-elected CPF to afford community leaders and stakeholders a much clearer perspective on how to deal with rampant crime in the community.

To understand the driving crime trends holding the gang-ridden community hostage, the foundation collected and compiled live data and turned it into relevant independent crime statics. Bright Life Foundation Director and CPF assistant secretary Yaseen Johaar said after the successful launch of the crime statistics, support for the initiative had grown immensely, leading to the talks of growing the project. He said: “Following the successful launch of our community’s crime stats a few weeks ago, there have been some new and exciting developments. We recently met with an IT specialist, who offered to create and design an application program that would make capturing and loading crime data easier.