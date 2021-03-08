Hanover Park dental couple feel relief at receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Cape Town - A Hanover Park dental couple expressed a great sense of relief after they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Tygerberg Hospital last week. Mansoor Mohamed and Andrea Mohamed Jacobs, who are general dental practitioners at the Hanover Park Community Day Centre, were vaccinated against Covid-19 on March 1. Provincial dental services have been limited in the metro since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with only emergency dental care rendered. Dental staff were particularly at high risk due to working in close proximity to patients’ mouths, where there was a risk of becoming infected through coughing and sneezing and via droplets in the air. Although dental staff were provided with personal protective equipment, the risk remained. Mansoor said: “Getting the Covid-19 vaccine gives me a sense of achievement and a proud feeling of overcoming something difficult with renewed motivation. It’s a step to progressing past this pandemic to a life close to normalcy.”

The couple said that knowing that the vaccines were here provided them with their first real feeling of relief.

“Frontline workers have battled during this pandemic, working with patients’ mouths during Covid-19 and leaving staff feeling vulnerable. After months of struggling with this pandemic, the vaccines are finally here and my wife, Andrea, and I are excited and relieved to be vaccinated together at Tygerberg Hospital,” said Mansoor.

Andrea said: “Getting vaccinated allowed me to continue my responsibility of serving patients while providing me with peace of mind for my family.”

The husband and wife experienced minor side effects following their inoculations, but continued their duties and self-medicated at home.

Common side-effects from the vaccine are pain and redness in the upper arm at the injection site, headache, and feeling unwell, tired and feverish. The symptoms are an indication that your body is being prepared to fight the virus if it is contracted in future. Paracetamol or an anti-inflammatory can be used if needed.

