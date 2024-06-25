Hanover Park father of 7 gunned down whilst finishing up night shift duty in Rylands

Cape Town - A security guard and father of seven who was finishing up his night shift duty in Rylands was murdered by unknown gunmen yesterday morning. Ebrahiem Jacobs, 56, was in the branded Rygate Tactical Solutions response vehicle when he came under attack by two unknown assailants.

The suspects fired at the Hanover Park father through the stationary vehicle’s windows at around 3.45am on the corner of Ernest Road and Old Klipfontein Road, Rylands. His widow, Zanap Jacobs, 61, said a relative informed her of his murder. “His sister received a call from his work and they told her what had happened.

“I guess they didn’t want to tell me what happened as she also seemed scared to tell me about it. “I asked her to come out with it and she finally told me that they shot my husband. “This was such a shock to us. We then went to the scene,” said Zanap.

The victim’s emotional family stood and watched in disbelief as police combed the scene. “We don’t know why he was shot. He was shot in cold blood by the shooters. “I watched a clip of the shooting for a few seconds. He was parked and his windows were all closed. They went to the passenger side and fired shots at him.

“When we went to the scene we saw that both windows were shattered.” Ebrahiem had been working for the company for six consecutive years. Rygate Tactical Solutions owner, Riyaan Parker, said they were left baffled by the incident.

“It wasn’t a robbery, we don’t know if this was a hit or a revenge attack, it’s mind-boggling. “It was a senseless incident. “He has been working with us for 10 years, he broke service but he came back after two months after he left. “He was very honest, reliable, very trustworthy, and dedicated, this is a very big loss.

“Everyone knew him by his name in the Rylands/Gatesville area, they were so shocked. “I always say to my employees, the way they come to work is the way they should go home,” said Parker. Ebrahiem had been married for 22 years and was a father of seven children and eight grandchildren.

“He was very funny, he made all the jokes, and was a people’s person. We will have his janazah (funeral) today or once his body has been released,” said Zanap. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said Athlone police registered a murder case. “The motive for this fatal incident forms part of the ongoing investigation,” he said.