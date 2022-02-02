Hanover Park gang members appear in court for killing spree

Cape Town - Two men have appeared in the Western Cape High Court on multiple counts of murder and gangsterism, allegedly part of a killing spree in 2018, under instructions from the “Americans” gang. Adrian Carelse and Raydin Lekuta have been in custody since October 2018 after they were arrested for the murder of Ameerodien Noordien, 19, a volunteer with aid organisation Gift of the Givers.

The two have been charged with 18 counts of murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting criminal gang activity, promoting criminal gang activity, possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition. They were arrested shortly after the murder of Noordien who was caught in a crossfire shooting incident in Hanover Park and died on the scene. The State has alleged that the accused operated under instructions from the “Americans” gang, and were commissioned as gang members to carry out the attacks against the “Ghetto Kidz”.

The State says that both accused were involved in a pattern of gang activity between August 22, 2018, and October 7, 2018, where they carried out a spate of attacks, Carelse being implicated in most of these. Carelse who was 21 at the time of his arrest, has also been accused of the murder of high school student Keegan de Silver and the attempted murder of Riaaz Taliep in August 2018 during an incident in Hanover Park where he allegedly opened fire at a corner shop. He is also accused of the attempted murder of Riedewaan Samuels in September 2018, who was allegedly shot while playing soccer with his friends.