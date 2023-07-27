Hanover Park gang war continues with another man killed

Cape Town - The police are looking for the suspects responsible for the murder of a 32-year-old man in Hanover Park. The man was killed on Tuesday night at about 8.30pm. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Tuesday night at about 8.30pm in Athwood Road, Hanover Park, where a 32-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“According to reports, Philippi police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and have yet to be arrested.” He said a murder case was registered for investigation. Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Ebrahiem Abrahams said Hanover Park was getting worse, even with the expensive resources injected into the area.

“There have been no changes and the government is playing hide and seek with the people. They don’t take us seriously, it feels like we have to prove ourselves. They don’t want to give credit to the people when they give them information. “The shot spotter doesn’t do anything for their community. Twenty people can monitor the area. The millions wasted on the project could be invested in the detectives unit.” Abrahams said that many people had been shot in the past 30 days.

“No one was arrested for the shootings. People are arrested and released, and on the same day they shoot someone else. The gun that was used in a shooting and is confiscated, then the same gun shoots someone else. “Who is prepared to go to court as a witness? We need more detectives because we have too few of them in Philippi. The police station is locked at night, sometimes the police don’t come out. I think they are scared because they could also be shot.” He said that as soon as load shedding starts, the gunshots go off and no one runs after the shooters.