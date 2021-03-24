Hanover Park residents call on police to eradicate crime, gangsterism

Cape Town - The community of Hanover Park, supported by Moms Move for Justice and Reconciliation, held a peaceful demonstration in front of the Phillipi police station on Tuesday, asking police to eradicate crime and gangsterism in the area. This follows a spate of gang-related violence that hit the area last week and which resulted in three murders, including that that of a 14-year-old boy. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the possibility that the incidents were gang-related could not be ruled out. The community handed over a memorandum in which they demanded that the dormant cases receive the necessary attention to effect convictions, a school safety plan for learners and youth at risk before and after school, and a witness protection programme for police informants. The community also demanded an end to illegal guns in the area and called for more sting operations where drug houses and the homes of suspected gangsters are raided.

Moms Move for Justice media liaison officer Brian Jephta said the fatal shootings were thriving on the community’s silence.

“The gangs have all the rifles and guns which the community believes comes from the hands of the policemen. The community witness these incidents when they occur and know who the perpetrators are but fear the gangsters because they threaten them. Also, the parents are also protecting their kids which have been recruited to gangsterism and keep quiet out of fear,” he said.

Jephta said not all detectives were committed to their investigations, which added to the trauma and anxiety of families of the victims.

“The mothers of the victims say some of the shootings could have been prevented if the police were prepared to listen to their cries when they called for help.

“When they go to the police station, they are not assisted and are emotional about the justice system that is not moving forward with no convictions made. When they attempt to check on the progress of the cases, the detectives are not available, and if they are, there are always delays.

“Perpetrators remain in the area for a day or two after an incident has happened, and if they are locked up, they are back on the streets the following day,” he said.

Adeebah Ariefdien Sha, from Moms Who Care, said the shootings had instilled fear and had made children prisoners inside their homes.

“We cook loads of food and go into certain areas only to find the kids peeping through the windows terrified of coming out of their homes. We cannot allow society to accept all that is wrong, as it has now become the norm. We are sitting with two to almost three bodies every week. We need to claim our streets and our kids back, as we can no longer have mothers crying their eyes out because of losing their loved ones due to violence,” she said.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the contents of the memorandum would be studied and responded to accordingly.

She said engagement with the affected parties would start.

Cape Argus