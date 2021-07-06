Hanover Park teen, 13, shot in the stomach for allegedly refusing to hold a gun

Cape Town - A Hanover Park boy was hospitalised over the weekend after being shot in the stomach for allegedly refusing to hold a gun for a gangster. The heartbroken grandmother of 13-year-old Jaydrian Marthinus say the bullet ruptured his intestines and he has undergone two operations since Sunday.

Kathleen Marthinus, 75, says the moment she heard the single shot being fired followed by a knock on the door, she knew it was bad news. The traumatised woman says on Saturday night Jaydrian left home at 7.30pm to walk with a friend. “We had just eaten and I told him he must stay inside, but he told me he was just going to walk with a friend from Howick Court to fetch food and then he was coming back,” she says.

“I went to lie down and I heard a shot and I got up to find his mother to tell her to go and get him. Then someone knocked on the door and I just knew it was bad news. “They came in shouting that he was shot. “I don’t know how the shooting happened because I was inside my house but the neighbours rushed him to Heideveld Hospital because he was shot in the stomach.”

SHOOTING: Howick Court in Hanover Park on Saturday night. Picture: Monique Duval Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says a single gunshot was fired at Jaydrian after he allegedly refused to hold a loaded pistol for someone. “According to reports, a 13-year-old male was standing with friends on the staircase of Howick Court when an unknown man approached the victim, requesting that he keep a loaded pistol. “When the victim refused, the suspect fired a single gunshot wound at the body of the victim.

“The suspect fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and is yet to be arrested. “Philippi police are investigating a case of attempted murder.” Kathleen says the Grade 6 learner from Voorspoed Primary School was transferred to a different hospital where he had to have two operations.

“The doctor only spoke to me on the phone and said he had two surgeries on Sunday because the bullet went into his intestines and that caused an infection with the poo. “So they operated twice but told us they will phone us when we can visit him. “We are praying that he recovers because he is still so young,” the distraught grandmother explains.