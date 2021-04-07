Hanover Park teen, 13, struck in the back by stray bullet

Cape Town - Random gang shootings continue unabated in different parts of the Cape Flats with the latest incident being a 13-year-old boy from Hanover Park who was hit by a stray bullet. Deckly Wippenaar, a Grade 8 pupil, was playing soccer in Philippi when a stray bullet struck him in the back on Monday afternoon. This happened while an 8-year-old boy from Manenberg was recovering at Red Cross Memorial Hospital after he was struck in the head by a stray bullet on Saturday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Philippi police were investigating an attempted murder case after a shooting incident at a farm in Olieboom Road, Philippi, at 4:30pm on Monday. Van Wyk said the boy sustained a single gunshot wound to his back and was taken to a medical facility for treatment. “Police investigation continues surrounding the circumstances and motive for the shooting incident,” he said.

Deckely’s grandmother, Roselyn Cootze, said the bullet was not intended for him and the perpetrator was known to the family.

“He is now stable at Groote Schuur Hospital. The bullet has moved to his right, so it's quite serious and the doctors are still deciding how they are going to remove the bullet without injuring him. We want to dispel the rumours that this was a gang-related incident. He is not a gangster, but a schoolboy and a Christian and serves the Lord. This was an unfortunate incident that occurred. We don't know why the guy discharged his firearm and who he was shooting at, but he said he never shot at someone,” she said.

Moms Move For Justice, Peace and Reconciliation founder Avril Andrew said the community was concerned about the amount of illegal firearms which were in irresponsible hands.

“There are now a lot of people with illegal firearms in our community which are used to commit crimes. Authorities need to look at this because our innocent children are getting killed and hurt.

“They need to look at whether the firearm was legal or not and if it's illegal, it must be confiscated. Sadly, it's kids that are always hit by these stray bullets. Recently a 4-year old was shot in Hanover Park. Fortunately, Deckly was not killed, but the question is whether that firearm will be confiscated or not,” she said.

Cape Argus