Hanover Park woman found dead in a field as stats show rise in Cape murders

Cape Town - The body of a 32-year-old woman was found in Hanover Park over the weekend. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a death inquest will be opened by the Philippi police following the discovery in a field in Hanover Park on Saturday. “A post-mortem will be conducted to determine cause of death,” said Rwexana. Community Policing Forum member Yaseen Johaar said rumours are mounting that the perpetrator was known to the victim. “The girl was found on the field vomiting blood, with multiple stab wounds to her head. She then died while they transported her to hospital,” said Johaar.

The field where the victim was found borders two rival gang territories between Johndown Walk and Howick Court.

Johaar said Hanover Park has seen an increase in shootings and murders in the past two weeks.

On Saturday, a man was shot dead in Lonedown Road at about 10.10pm.

In Elsies River, cases of murder and attempted murder were opened after three people were shot on the corner of 28th Avenue and Halt Road on Saturday.

Two men in their thirties died and a woman in her twenties was wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

“The shooting took place at about 12.30pm. The victims were sitting inside a white VW golf when unidentified suspects shot at them. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and there have been no arrests yet,” said Rwexana.

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the Quarter Three crime statistics for 2020/2021 on Friday.

A 6.6% increase in murder was recorded in the three months of reporting with the top four causes involving arguments, household/businesses robberies, mob justice and gang-related killings.

Cele expressed concern that Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and the Western Cape recorded over 10% increases in murder.

“As the Police Ministry and police management, we have taken a decision to have operational oversight in the four provinces and monitor them closely. We expect a turnaround plan to be adopted and executed urgently and effectively,” said Cele.

Cape Argus