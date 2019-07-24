While the hospitality industry might not seem like the most glamorous career choice, Wendy Adams fell in love with the industry after her first job. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Wendy Adams was raised in Hanover Park on the Cape Flats and after finishing at Mount View High School took a job as a waitress in a local restaurant as a temporary gig until she decided what she wanted to do with her life. This temporary gig led her to an almost 20-year career in the hospitality industry.

Now, as the executive housekeeper for the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Adams, 37, oversees 80 employees.

Her inspiring rise to the top began with her father telling her from a young age that she needed to work to achieve what she wanted and never give up on her goals.

This message stayed with her as she climbed the ladder, first in the food service industry and now in housekeeping.

While the hospitality industry might not seem like the most glamorous or conventional career choice, Adams fell in love with the industry after her first job.

“When people have something to say about my career choice, I recommend they spend a day doing what I do. Each person needs to understand how important their job is.”

Since becoming executive housekeeper, Adams has had the opportunity to promote five people in her department. She has learnt how to think quickly and be a leader who commands respect. She said the most challenging part of her job was remaining upbeat on difficult days. As a leader she is responsible for motivating all of the housekeepers to do their jobs as best they can.

Today, she still lives in Hanover Park with her mother and five children.

While she did experience some hardship growing up in the area, she deeply appreciates the sense of community in Hanover Park, which is why she chose to build her family there.

She says the key to balancing family and work life is to build a strong support system and be present for the people who rely on you.

In her free time, Adams passes-on her father's message of hard work and dreaming big to other members of her community. She likes to remind people that, "you are the best you that you can be. Embrace it.”

