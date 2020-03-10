Happy 89th birthday to the founder of Pick n Pay, Raymond Ackerman

Cape Town - Raymond Ackerman, the founder of Pick n Pay and the man who brought the modern retail store concept to South Africa, celebrates his 89th birthday today. Ackerman recalls in his book, The Four Legs of the Table, his first day as a student at UCT, when Professor WH Hutt asked the commerce class why they were there. Hutt told the students that if they were there to learn how to make as much money as they could, they would fail his course. “He hammered into us for three years that you’re in business for the consumer, like a doctor is there for his patients. The more you care about them, the more successful you’ll be.” This philosophy informed Ackerman’s meteoric rise as one of South Africa’s most respected and honoured businessmen.

But despite the accolades, awards, honorary degrees, and the Award of the Baobab (Silver) from President Mandela, for Ackerman it’s always been about putting people first.

He tells the story of how he persuaded the board of Greatermans, where he was employed in the 1950s and opened the first Checkers store, to allow him to go to learn some retail lessons from American Bernardo ­Trujillo. He talked the same talk as Hutt: put your customers first.

Ackerman did just that, coming back to turn Checkers into a success story. As reward, he was fired. He took the advice of his then-pregnant wife, Wendy, to start his own business.

The purchase of four small stores from Jack Goldin was the genesis of what is today a massive retail operation with more than 1700 stores.

Ackerman retired as chairperson of Pick n Pay when he turned 80. The current chairperson, his eldest son Gareth, says: “Since I took over from him, I have used the core values around which Pick n Pay was built to drive the business.

“The past 53 years are a testament to the legacy Raymond has left for Pick n Pay.

“The commitment to giving the customer an excellent shopping experience has always driven what we do, and allows us to do good for South African communities.

“Our Pick n Pay and Boxer stores really are a part of the lives of South Africans across all walks of life.

“Striving for efficiency and excellence is the engine room that drives our business.”

Although retired, Ackerman is still very much part of the company, and has a full calendar of appointments and projects.

Each birthday he organises cake for everyone in the head office in Kenilworth, and very likely knows most of their names.

“His compassion and philanthropy are an inspiration to his family and all who know him. He remains a vital part of Pick * Pay, and we honour the legacy he has created,” says Gareth.