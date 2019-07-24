Detectives at the Mfuleni police station needs assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a murder case. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Cape Town - In a bid to reduce the levels of serious contact crimes and to keep the community of Mfuleni safe, detectives at the Mfuleni police station needs assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a murder case. The incident happened on Saturday, 15 June 2019 at about 09:10am at Angelo’s Pizza Place in Station Road, Blackheath, when a male armed with a firearm and wearing a motorbike helmet entered the shop.

At some stage the suspect’s face can be seen on video footage. While the 25-year-old shop-owner, Angelo Nunes was alone inside the shop, the suspect took out a firearm and fired several shots at him, fatally wounding him.

Through video footage, it can be seen how the suspect fled the scene with a second suspect who was waiting for him on a motorbike, outside the shop. Nothing was taken from the shop or the deceased.

The motorbike was later recovered on the N2 highway next to Nyanga area. A murder case docket was registered for further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal shooting and the identifying of the suspect in the attached photo, is kindly requested to contact the investigating officers, Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Thebus on 082 334 7486, or Constable Nkululeko Magqaza on 082 777 6898 at Mfuleni police station.

In an unrelated incident, Muizenberg Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating suspects in connection to a case of business robbery that occurred at Capricorn shopping centre on Wednesday 10 July 2019 at about 8:15pm.

The three suspects entered the business premises and held staff members at gun point and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash. One of the suspects was dressed in blue jean trouser, black leather jacket and black beanie.

Another suspect was wearing khaki pants and orange jersey and he has a light complexion and has a moustache.

Muizenberg Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating suspects in connection to a case of business robbery that occurred at Capricorn shopping centre. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

* The South African Police Services urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or the identity of the persons in the photographs to contact Detective Constable Monray Hofstander on 021 787 9023/26 or 082 522 1809 or Crime Stop 0860010111.Information will be treated confidential.