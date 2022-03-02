Have you seen these wasps across Cape Town? If so, report this invasive alien species

Cape Town – If you've noticed an unusually high number of wasps in your garden, that’s because Cape Town is facing an invasion of alien wasps, namely German wasps and European paper wasps, as a result of the warmer weather. The wasps emerge in the early summer, with numbers increasing steadily well into autumn.

They are known for their aggressive behaviour, venomous sting, frequently spoiling outdoor activities, and are harmful to natural ecosystems. “In urban areas, the German wasp and European paper wasp have the potential to become a serious pest and annoyance to humans. German wasps are pests of stone fruit and grape cultures, and enemies to the honey industry as they hunt and kill honey bees. “They have a disruptive impact on a variety of ecosystem processes. The most obvious effect would be on native arthropod species, which the German wasp directly preys on,” said the City.

Spatial Planning and Environment Mayco member Eddie Andrews urged residents to report sightings of these invasive alien species on their website or by phoning 021 444 9835 so that teams from their Invasive Species Unit could assist with the removal of the wasps. “The City has a special online reporting tool where residents can report wasp sightings. I urge residents to please sign up and to report the sightings of these invasive wasps so that we can take action. “This service is free, however, those who cannot wait for the City’s operations team can also make use of a professional service provider,” said Andrews.