The City's draft budget of R49bn for the 2019/2020 financial year is available for members of the public to scrutinise, to consider and to comment on. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency



Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Draft Budget of R49 billion for the 2019/2020 financial year is available for members of the public to scrutinise, to consider and to comment on from today, 1 April 2019 until 24 April 2019.

At last week Thursday's council meeting, Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson delivered the City's budget which he states includes a focus on crime and grime and on the delivery of human settlements opportunities.





"Much work has also been done to ensure that rates and tariffs are as affordable as possible for residents and businesses.





"Apart from the budget spend priorities which include fighting the scourge of crime and grime in Cape Town’s neighbourhoods and the delivery of housing opportunities to bring redress and spatial transformation in the metro, there has been a concerted effort by the City administration and political leadership to ensure that rates and service charges are as affordable as is humanly possible for residents and businesses," Neilson said.

"As always it has been a balancing act to ensure that the affordability for residents, the service delivery that needs to happen and the sustainability of the municipality itself are treated as factors of equal and utmost importance."





The City intends to adjust the Budget for the period July 2019 – June 2020 that reflects key policy decisions and priorities, determines rates increases and indicates where money will be spent on programmes and services.





The City's draft budget of R49bn for the 2019/2020 financial year is available for members of the public to scrutinise, to consider and to comment on.





Residents and businesses are encouraged to take part in our public participation process.





The dates and venues for public participation will be made available by 1 April 2019 when the Draft Budget is made available on the City’s Have Your Say portal at https://www.capetown.gov.za/ City-Connect/have-your-say





@TheCapeArgus



