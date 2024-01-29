Have your say on the Gordon’s Bay development area

Cape Town - The Gordon’s Bay Residents Association (GBRA) says that the City of Cape Town should be cognisant of its concerns over the development of a large parcel of land in the area.

The City recently called on residents, business owners and the local community to submit their comments on the draft local spatial development framework (LSDF). The public input is regarding the plan for the underdeveloped land situated between the existing N2 highway and just east of Sir Lowry’s Pass Road, also known as Firlands. However, before the March 22 deadline for submissions, GBRA claims that the public’s input should be taken into consideration.

Chairperson of the GBRA, Edwina Hadfield, said that they have had a huge debate with the City regarding the land. “We have put forward many suggestions on what should happen in that area; we feel like developing it with low-cost housing is going to be of no benefit to us,” she said. “We don’t have the facilities of trains, it means we are looking at more taxi ranks.”

The underdeveloped land situated to the north of the coastal town, between the existing N2 highway and just east of Sir Lowry's Pass Road also known as Firlands.Picture:COCT The City uses the LSDF for guidance when making decisions about development applications and land uses. According to Hadfield, the area needs a high school and clinics, and they have even suggested a wind farm. “As residents of Gordon’s Bay, we are looking at development for the things that we desperately need, like a high school, a clinic and a retirement centre.

“We stand together, bringing lowcost housing to our area is of no benefit,” she said. The Gordon’s Bay Residents Association says that the City of Cape Town should be taking cognisant regarding their concerns over the development of a large parcel of land in the area.Picture:Byron Lukas Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Eddie Andrews said that the locals have first-hand experience of the area, which is why the City needs input from them. “I encourage those living in close proximity to the area in particular to please make use of this opportunity to contribute to the development vision.

“By collaborating with the City, our residents will also get a better understanding of how we develop a local spatial development framework, and how they can get involved to influence this process,” Andrews said. He claims that the Gordon’s Bay development area has immense development potential but the growth must be managed in a sustainable manner. “In this sense, we want to collaborate with residents and affected parties in finalising the LSDF that will guide future decisions on how this land should be used, developed and, importantly, the natural environment protected,” Andrews explained.

Steve Paul, chairperson of the local neighbourhood watch, compared the process to what the apartheid government did. "Moving people into areas where there is no work for them. It's all well giving them houses but how do they live after that if there is no work in the area that they are being moved to? Meanwhile, the public's contributions will be considered in finalising the draft LSDF, which will then be approved by the City council.