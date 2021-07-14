Hawks hunt for 'drug fugitives' allegedly involved in R400m cocaine bust

Cape Town - The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb) is now hunting for two fugitives believed to be involved in the trafficking of the R400 million drug consignment that was uncovered on the N1 highway in Pretoria last month. In addition to hunting for known fugitive Ahmad Isa, Saneb is now also searching for Donates Jukna, believed to be is in his early thirties. Jukna, a Lithuanian national, was last seen in the vicinity of the East Rand Mall in Gauteng last month.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “We believe that Jukna was destined to fly out from OR Tambo on the evening he was last seen but cancelled his ticket. It is believed that he is still in the country. A warrant of arrest was issued against him earlier in June. “He is the second fugitive sought by the Hawks for alleged links to the drug haul found on the N1 highway. Ahmed Isa also remains at large, he was last seen in Camps Bay, Cape Town. Isa is alleged to have links to a drug syndicate operating in South Africa stockpiling large quantities of cocaine before exporting it to other countries. “He is also wanted on an Interpol Red Notice issued in Antwerp, Belgium on charges of dealing in cocaine and money laundering. His other aliases are Pardilov Ariel and Micky Paki. He is possibly armed and is considered dangerous,” said Nkwalase.

Donates Jukna. Picture: supplied Meanwhile, in the metro police arrested a 26-year-old foreign national for allegedly dealing in drugs. The suspect was apprehended by police in Bellville and upon further interrogation, police confiscated from his flat methamphetamine and dagga. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartooi said: “The Tactical Response Team were busy with routine patrols at about 10.20am near to Voortrekker Road when they noticed an unknown male exchanging something with a passer-by. “Members stopped and searched the suspect, and found drugs in his possession. The suspect was interrogated, after which his flat was searched. A total of 224 sachets filled with methamphetamine and 10 packets filled with dagga were confiscated.”