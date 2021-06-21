Hawks hunt for international fugitive allegedly involved in R400m cocaine bust

Cape Town - The Hawks are on the hunt for an international fugitive suspected of smuggling cocaine worth R400 million into the country for global drug cartels. The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) has issued a warrant of arrest for Ahmad Isa for his alleged involvement in the cocaine shipment which was discovered in Gauteng.

It is believed that Isa, 41, who was last seen in Camps Bay, went on the run after the Hawks busted four of his alleged accomplices in Gauteng and Strand in recent weeks. Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalas, says on 2 June, the Hawks along with the FBI and the Australian Federal Police nabbed Niel Pieter van Zyl, 39, on the N1 highway in Pretoria where he was found towing a 12-foot ski boat, wherein 800kg of pure compressed cocaine with an estimated street value of R400 million was found. SHIPMENT: Drugs in ski boat. Picture supplied The syndicate was dealt another blow when cops pounced on Rafiek Baderoen, 44, Rashied Baderoen, 48, and Michael Norman, 38, in Strand a week later.

“The cocaine was reportedly destined for both the local and international markets organised by a drug syndicate operating in the country allegedly stockpiling a large quantity of cocaine in Gauteng,” says Nkwalase. “When the team arrived on their premises in Cape Town, they found several people and arrested three suspects. “Upon conducting a search, the team seized several cellphones, documentation and passports belonging to the suspects, for further investigation.”

CARGO: 800kg of compressed cocaine. Picture supplied The trio appeared at the Strand Magistrates’ Court last Monday and were transported to Pretoria under heavy police guard. They are set to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court today. Nkwalase says their investigation has led them to hunt for Isa, who is already wanted in Belgium for smuggling cocaine.

He says Isa is also known as Pardilov Ariel and Micky Paki. “The suspect is also wanted on an Interpol Red Notice issued in Antwerp, Belgium, on charges of Dealing in Cocaine and Money Laundering. “He is possibly armed and is considered dangerous.