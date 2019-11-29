Hawks quiz Ravensmead man in murder of top cop André Kay









A Ravensmead man has been taken in for questioning amid inside information about the ‘underworld life’ of top cop André Kay, who was shot and killed outside his home. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - A suspect has been taken in for questioning, over the murder of 52-year-old police officer André Kay, who was shot and killed outside his home in Bishop Lavis, earlier this month. Allegations around the motive for the murder also forms part of the investigation. Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkawalase yday said: “Depending on the outcome of the questioning, a decision will be made on whether to charge the suspect with murder.” The identity of the Ravensmead suspect, taken in for questioning on Tuesday, is known to the Cape Argus and cannot be revealed at this stage. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect’s fingerprint had been lifted by the SAPS provincial crime scene investigators, from the SAPS victim’s vehicle.

Meanwhile, a reliable source close to the investigation said the motive for the murder of Kay and allegations that were made forms part of the investigation into his death.

Kay was stationed at the SAPS provincial Firearm, Liquor and Second-Hand Goods Control (FLASH).

The source said: “The officer was allegedly part of an insurance scam operated by gang leaders. The gang leaders took out insurance policies on the lives of their own members who were killed. But the gang leaders cannot put their names down as beneficiaries because this would amount to money laundering, as well as being implicated in these murders.

“The officer was allegedly the beneficiary and we are not sure how many insurance policies, of murdered gang members, he cashed out. We are aware that he allegedly didn’t split the loot of the last two policy payouts.”

Another disturbing allegation is that the officer was purportedly linked with several high-flyers, especially in the issuing of liquor licences.

It is alleged that the officer handed a hefty fine to a shebeen owner, while the opposition to that shebeen owner was allowed to operate.

On the suspect taken in for questioning, the source said: “We are looking at the fingerprints to establish if the suspect has any previous convictions and to what gang he is aligned.

“Once we have established what gang he belongs to, the investigation will delve deeper into why the officer was killed and whether it is linked to the allegations.”

Nkwalase said: “For now, I don’t want to venture into that discussion.

“The officer lived in a gang-infested area and we will leave no stone unturned.”

