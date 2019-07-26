Judgement in the matter of registered tax practitioner Heidi Williams and her co-accused husband Daoud Cissie cannot be delivered said the NPA. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Judgement in the matter of registered tax practitioner Heidi Williams and her co-accused husband Daoud Cissie cannot be delivered, and not even in absentia, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The couple, who are facing 1656 fraud charges, failed to put an appearance two weeks ago in the Cape Town Regional Court when magistrate Herman Pieters was ready to start reading out his 181-page judgment.

The pair is accused of defrauding Sars to the tune of R2.4million through inflating medical aid claims for clients. Williams and her husband were out on bail of R25000 each. Both had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Warrants of arrest have been issued for the two and their bail money has been forfeited to the State. Unfortunately, the judgment cannot be delivered in absentia. At the moment, we have no information as to their whereabouts and we cannot say if they have left the country.”

According to prosecutor Bronwen Sidakie, a total of 198 State witnesses testified in the marathon trial that commenced in 2015. In terms of the bail conditions, Williams was to report once a week on a Friday at the Parow police station. The prosecution indicated that the last time she reported was on June 21, 2019, but she failed to report on June 28.

It is the State’s submission that there can be no doubt that the pair intended to submit false information on behalf of the taxpayers who paid the accused to file their tax returns via e-filing. The State also submitted that they be convicted on the charge of fraud perpetrated against Sars.

* Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Heidi Williams and her husband is requested to contact the investigation officer, Captain Denzil Weitz. at 0713517439.

