Hawks seek suspects involved in Nyanga cash-in-transit heist

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) national priority violent crimes (NPVC) unit is appealing to members of the public to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of suspects involved in a cash-in-transit heist. The crime took place in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Sunday, October 7, last year. According to the Hawks’ provincial spokesperson Zinzi Hani, at the time four armed men allegedly ambushed the G4S security guards who were servicing an ATM at a local shopping complex. The armed robbers threatened the guards, disarmed them and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. According to Hani, as the robbers fled the scene, a shoot-out ensued between the suspects and the guards and a bystander was shot and wounded.

Hani has asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of the robbers to assist. The investigating officer, Warrant Officer Mphathi Velani, can be reached on 082 411 2073 and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

The Hawks is appealing to members of the public to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of suspects involved in a cash-in-transit heist. Picture: Supplied

The Hawks are a specialised crime-fighting unit which targets organised crime, economic crime, corruption and other serious crimes referred to them by the president or SAPS.

This elite unit was established in 2008 by former South African president Jacob Zuma.

Just last week, a cash-in-transit heist took place at a shopping centre in Cape Town. The guard tried fleeing the scene in the vehicle. However, he got shot and the vehicle ploughed into a residential home near the shopping centre. The guard died of his wounds on the scene. The suspects in this incident are still being sought by the SAPS.

African News Agency (ANA)