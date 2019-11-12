The 30-year-old victim from Joe Slovo is one of seven women the State alleges were sexually assaulted or raped, and robbed by Thobile Dyonase. The taxi driver faces 27 charges including rape, sexual assault, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping.
The crimes were committed in the Joe Slovo and Parklands areas.
The victim explained that on the morning of October 2, 2017, she waited for a taxi near Joe Slovo taxi rank.
She got into an Avanza taxi and the driver appeared friendly, smiled and talked to her while he drove.