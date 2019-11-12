'He grabbed me by my neck and pressed my face down to his genitals'









A woman cried in the Western Cape High Court while she described how an alleged rapist indecently assaulted her. File picture. Cape Town - A woman cried in the Western Cape High Court while she described how an alleged rapist indecently assaulted her. The 30-year-old victim from Joe Slovo is one of seven women the State alleges were sexually assaulted or raped, and robbed by Thobile Dyonase. The taxi driver faces 27 charges including rape, sexual assault, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping. The crimes were committed in the Joe Slovo and Parklands areas. The victim explained that on the morning of October 2, 2017, she waited for a taxi near Joe Slovo taxi rank. She got into an Avanza taxi and the driver appeared friendly, smiled and talked to her while he drove.

“Everything changed when he drove towards Montague Gardens and parked behind businesses.

The doors of the businesses didn’t face the taxi. He took my bag and I told I him I didn’t have a phone.

“He found the phone inside my bag and I told him that it fell and it was broken. He switched on the phone and asked me if I’m prepared to die instead of giving him money. He pulled down his pants.”

She added: “He told me to suck him. I told him that I didn’t have any money.

“He grabbed me by the neck and pressed my face down towards his genitals.

“When I felt like vomiting he lifted my head and again pressed it down.”

The matter continues on Wednesday when Calitz Mornay, appearing for the accused, will cross-examine the victim.

